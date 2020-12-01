Politics HCM City leaders offer greetings on Laos’ 45th National Day A delegation led by Standing Vice Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang visited Laos’ Consulate General to offer greetings on the occasion of the country’s 45th National Day (December 2, 1975 - 2020).

Politics Vietnam to continue with efforts to realise APEC Vision 2040: Official APEC leaders recently adopted the APEC Vision 2040, and Vietnam will actively contribute to its realisation to help build an open, dynamic, resilient, and peaceful Asia-Pacific community, according to Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son.

Politics Leaders congratulate Romania on Great Union Day Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on December 1 sent a message of congratulations to Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of Romania’s Great Union Day (December 1, 1918-2020).

Politics Vietnam treasures solidarity, friendship with Cuba: Deputy PM Vietnam and Cuba have enjoyed a special friendship, solidarity and mutual trust in the past six decades, said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on December 1.