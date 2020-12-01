NA Chairwoman visits Military Zone 4
Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and officers of Military Zone 4 pose for a group photo. (Photo: VNA)
Nghe An (VNA) - Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on December 1 urged Military Zone 4 to make greater efforts, optimise the opportunities, and overcome the difficulties in order to complete the targets of national construction and defence in the new circumstances.
During her visit to Military Zone 4, the top legislator said it should work harder to improve forecasting work, especially in sea, island, and border areas, emphasising the need to devise plans to guarantee the safety and security of the 13th National Party Congress and the general election slated for May 23.
She ordered the enhancing of the protection of internal politics and the Party’s ideological foundation, to effectively combat plots by hostile forces and improve the quality and efficiency of mass mobilisation work.
Military Zone 4 also needs to play a more active role in social welfare, poverty reduction, national disaster response, and search and rescue operations, the leader said.
Regarding defence diplomacy, Ngan asked the unit to join hands with local Party Committees and authorities to maintain and reinforce the friendship and special solidarity with the Lao army and people, contributing to building a common border of peace, friendship, stability, and development.
She highlighted Party building and personnel training, saying that officers and soldiers should be fully aware of the task of safeguarding national independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and interests.
Notably, in the face of COVID-19, Military Zone 4 must work to ensure safety within itself, as well as the people’s safety, as the armed forces play a key role in the fight against the pandemic.
Over past years, Military Zone 4 has provided consultations to local Party Committees and authorities, remained vigilant, and proven its core role in natural disaster response, the COVID-19 fight, and search and rescue operations, according to the NA leader.
The unit has closely coordinated with localities to receive tens of thousands of people who have returned home due to the pandemic and conducted quarantine at military bases, she said.
In responding to this year’s storms and flooding in the central region, 35 officers and soldiers sacrificed their lives, Ngan said, praising their sense of responsibility, will, and political mettle.
Earlier the same day, Ngan and her entourage visited and presented relief aid to two families hit hard by rains and floods in Hung Dao commune, Hung Nguyen district, Nghe An province, and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at a site dedicated to the late leader in Kim Lien commune, Nam Dan district./.