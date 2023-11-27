Politics President highlights prospects for Vietnam-Japan relations Vietnam-Japan relations have great prospects for breakthrough development in the future, President Vo Van Thuong said on November 27 while receiving Chairman of the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance Nikai Toshihiro, former Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide and leaders of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), within the framework of his official visit to Japan.

Politics President of Cambodian National Assembly to visit Vietnam President of the Cambodian National Assembly (NA) Samdech Khuon Sudary will pay an official visit to Vietnam from November 30 to December 2.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on November 27 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics National Assembly adopts Housing Law, Law on ID Card With 433 out of the 472 participating deputies saying “yes”, the National Assembly (NA) approved the Housing Law (amended) at its sixth session on November 27 morning.