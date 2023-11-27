NA deputies debate draft revised Capital Law
National Assembly (NA) deputies underlined the need to give more power to the People’s Council of Hanoi in different fields while discussing the draft revised Capital Law on November 27 as part of their ongoing sixth session.
NA deputies discuss the draft revised Capital Law on November 27. (Photo: VNA)
Duong Khac Mai, a representative from the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong held that promoting decentralisation to the city People’s Council in deciding the establishment, re-organisation and dissolving of specialised agencies and special administrative organisations under the People's Committee of Hanoi and local districts and townships will make state management activities more flexible.
Commenting on the draft revised Capital Law’s content on the attraction and use of talents and high-quality human resources development, Mai said that this is an important issue which is expected to create a "push" in terms of mechanism to attract, utilise, and develop high-quality human resources for the city.
However, the deputy asserted that it is necessary to give more power to the municipal People’s Council in issuing documents stipulating more detail regulations on the subjects of attraction, recruitment and appointment policies as well as support policies for talents, while building a suitable working environment for them to ensure their highest contributions to the city.
Giving opinions on the number of deputies to the Hanoi People’s Council, Nguyen Quoc Luan, a representative of Yen Bai province, agreed on the need to increase the number from 95 to 125. He explained that as once the People’s Councils in districts and wards no longer exist, the role and responsibility in examining, supervising and deciding on important issues will be assumed by the city People’s Council. Therefore, the increase in the number of city People's Council representatives is reasonable, he added.
In addition, Luan suggested the proportion of full-time deputies be increased from 25% to at least 30-40% to ensure the operational efficiency of the municipal People’s Council.
He also proposed that the NA consider the supplementation of power to the standing members of the Hanoi People’s Council in working with the city People’s Committee in dealing with issues arising between working sessions of the council.
Echoing Luan, deputy Nguyen Thi Viet Nga from Hai Duong representative said that the increase in the number of deputies to the Hanoi People’s Council to 125 is necessary as the city is one of the two localities with the largest population in the country, with an annual population rise of 1.4%.
At the same time, Hoang Quoc Khanh, a representative of Lai Chau province recommended that the head of the People's Council Office be a member of the People's Council.
Also on November 27, the deputies also reviewed the pilot implementation of the urban government model in Hanoi and Da Nang, and the three-year application of the model in Ho Chi Minh City./.