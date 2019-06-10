The discussion was part of the ongoing seventh session of the 14th National Assembly (Photo: VNA)

– National Assembly deputies shared the view that the Prime Minister and ministers should be given more power, while discussing the draft law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Organisation of the Government and the Law on Organisation of the Local Governments on June 10.Associate Prof., Dr. Le Minh Thong, Assistant to the NA Chairperson, said that grating more power to the Prime Minister must be carried out in line with the Constitution.Besides, the draft law needs to further specify rights of ministries, helping them perform the role of providing consultations for the Government and the Prime Minister, he added.Thong suggested preparing for the merger of ministries with similar functions to deal with the overlap in management between them, explaining that the streamlining matches the spirit of Resolution No. 18-NQ/TW adopted at the Party Central Committee’s sixth plenum.To carry out the reform, some tasks should be transferred to the society and businesses in order to reduce workloads of State agencies, he said.Thong said the new point of the Law on Organisation of the Government lies with the new notion of Government agencies which will have streamlined structure and clear tasks.The discussion was part of the ongoing seventh session of the 14th National Assembly.-VNA