At the meeting between National Assembly General Secretary Bui Van Cuong and Secretary General of the House of Representatives of Thailand Pornpith Phetchareon in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo: VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – National Assembly General Secretary Bui Van Cuong on August 7 met with his Thai, Indonesian, and Lao counterparts on the sideline of the 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-44) in Jakarta.

At the meeting with Secretary General of the House of Representatives of Thailand Pornpith Phetchareon, both sides agreed that Vietnam - Thailand relations in general and the relationship between their legislative bodies in particular are developing prosperously. They expressed their belief that their cooperation will be deeper and more effective.

Cuong suggested that Vietnam’s NA Office and Secretariat and the Secretariat of the House of Representatives of Thailand sign a cooperation agreement to strengthen the exchange of delegations, helping each side improve its performance and deepen the relationship between the two legislative bodies.

Cuong expressed his hope that the House of Representatives of Thailand will send a delegation to the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians in to be hosted by the Vietnamese NA in September.

Cuong’s Thai counterpart Pornpith Phetchareon agreed with him on the matters, saying that the signing of a separate cooperation agreement between the advisory and assisting agencies of the two countries’ legislative bodies will mark a new step in the relationship between the two sides.

She emphasised that Thai parliamentarians welcome and highly value Vietnam’s hosting of the global young parliamentarians conference and its agenda, and Thailand will send a delegation of young parliamentarians to the conference.

The same day, Cuong met with Secretary General of Indonesia's House of Representatives (DPR) Indra Iskandar.

National Assembly General Secretary Bui Van Cuong (right) meets with Secretary General of Indonesia's House of Representatives (DPR) Indra Iskandar. (Photo: VNA)

Cuong congratulated the Indonesian House of Representatives for successfully hosting the 144th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-144) and related conferences, and expressed his belief that the AIPA-44 chaired by the Indonesian House of Representatives will be successful.

Emphasising the important cooperation results between the legislative bodies of the two countries over the past time, especially the official visit to Indonesia by National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue this time and the signing of the cooperation agreement between the two legislative bodies for the 2023 - 2028 period, Cuong said he believes that strategic partnership between Vietnam and Indonesia in general and between their legislatures in particular will become more and more practical and comprehensively in all fields.

Regarding the proposal on strengthening cooperation between the Secretariat of the National Assembly of Vietnam and the Secretariat of the Indonesian House of Representatives, the two sides agreed to focus on areas including the implementation of the newly-signed agreement between the two legislative bodies, delegation exchanges, information and experience sharing, human resources training, digital transformation and the development of e-NA, e-library, and e-museum.

Meanwhile, at the meeting between Cuong and Secretary General of the National Assembly of Laos Pingkham Lasasimma, the two sides agreed to actively and closely cooperate to prepare for the first NA Summit of the three countries - Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia - that is expected to take place in December 2023 in Vientiane.

The Lao official expressed his hope that the Vietnamese NA Office will share experience with and provide support to the Lao NA Secretariat to well prepare for the upcoming important event, while Cuong affirmed the Vietnamese side's readiness and said he hopes the Lao NA will send a delegation to the September conference in Vietnam./.