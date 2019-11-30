NA leader hails An Giang border guard force’s performance
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (standing) addresses a working session with officials of the An Giang Border Guard High Command (Photo: VNA)
An Giang (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has lauded the efforts of the border guard force of An Giang in managing the national border and ensuring political security as well as social order and safety in border areas over the years.
Visiting the An Giang Border Guard High Command on November 30 during her visit to the Mekong Delta province, the top legislator asked the force to continue strictly managing the border, while coordinating with relevant forces to prevent border and trans-border criminals.
As An Giang has diverse terrains, the force should work hard to prevent smuggling and illegal cross-border goods transportation, while strictly handle violations of regulations in border protection and management, she said.
She also reminded the force to promote people-to-people diplomacy in the border area, building strong solidarity, friendship and cooperation with localities and border guard force of Cambodia.
Earlier the same day, the NA leader visited a 600-hectare high-tech tra fish farm developed by Nam Viet Group in Binh Phu commune of Chau Phu district, the first of its kind in Vietnam.
At a working session with leaders of An Giang and Chau Phu district and Nam Viet Group, NA Chairwoman Ngan said that the farm is a good model to optimize the province’s advantages. She asked the locality to support the group, thus contributing to modernizing the local agricultural sector, raising the province’s gross regional domestic product, and improving the farming practice in the locality.
She expressed her hope that Nam Viet group will continue to expand the project while paying attention to environmental protection. She also took note of the group’s proposals on land policies for businesses for expand production scale, including raising the land ownership limit to over 30 hectares per individual.
Also on November 30, the NA leader visited and presented gift to Vietnamese Heroic Mother Ta Thi Bai and the family of war invalid Do Minh Lien in Chau Doc city of An Giang./.