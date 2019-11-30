Politics Deputy PM receives UN HIV/AIDS official Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the National Committee for AIDS, Drug and Prostitution Prevention and Control Vu Duc Dam hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 29 for Director of the Joint UN Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) Regional Support Team for Asia and the Pacific Eamonn Murphy.

Society Book collection “Ho Chi Minh with India” debuts in Hanoi A book collection entitled “Ho Chi Minh with India”, recently published in Vietnam and India, was introduced in Hanoi on November 29 in both Vietnamese and English.

Politics Vietnam promotes solidarity with Palestine A culture exchange was held in Hanoi on November 29 to celebrate the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

Politics Vietnam, New Zealand seek to boost comprehensive partnership Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung met with Speaker of New Zealand House of Representatives Trevor Mallard, as part of his working visit to the country from November 27-29.