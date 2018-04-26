Vietnamese NA Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong (L) and First President of the Senate Nay Pena (Source: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tong Thi Phong has affirmed that Vietnam always treasures and gives top priority to consolidating and enhancing its traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation with Cambodia.



During her meetings with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, Prime Minister Hun Sen, and newly-reelected President of the Senate Say Chhum in Phnom Penh on April 26, Phong informed them about the outcomes of the hand-over of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF) chairmanship to the Cambodian NA, the talks with Second Vice President of the Cambodian NA Nguon Nhil, the talks between General Secretary of the Cambodian NA Leng Peng Long and Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese NA’s Committee for External Relations.



She said the visit aims to strengthen the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries and the two legislatures in particular.



The Party, State, NA and people of Vietnam are deeply grateful to valuable and effective support and assistance that Cambodia has offered to Vietnam, she said, adding that Vietnam will do its best, together with Cambodia, to push forward the effective and practical development of bilateral ties in all areas, and help Cambodia fulfill its role as APPF Chair.



The Cambodian leaders asked Vietnam to help Cambodia successfully host the 27th annual meeting of the APPF (APPF-27) in January 2019.



They expressed gratitude to the Vietnamese Party, NA, Government and people for their assistance to Cambodia in the struggle to topple the Pol Pot genocide regime, as well as in the current cause of national construction and development.



The Cambodian leaders also expressed delight at the growing ties between the two countries, especially the two legislatures, thereby helping to improve their positions in the regional and global arenas.



During their talks, Vietnamese NA Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong and newly-reelected First President of the Senate Nay Pena agreed to create favourable conditions for Vietnamese and Cambodian enterprises to do business in the two countries, and offer mutual support to fulfill each side’s role and successfully hold the APPF-27.



In the morning the same day, the Vietnamese delegation offered incense and laid wreaths at the Vietnam – Cambodia Friendship Monument.



In the afternoon of April 26, the Vietnamese legislators left Phnom Penh, concluding their two-day working visit to Cambodia.-VNA