Politics HCM City, China’s Chongqing step up cooperation Vice Chairwoman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Phan Thi Thang hosted a reception for Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of Chongqing Municipal People’s Congress Du Liming in Ho Chi Minh City on December 10.

Politics Mass mobilisation official hosts Lao guest Politburo member and head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation Truong Thi Mai hosted a reception in Hanoi on December 10 for Vice President of the Central Committee of the Lao Front for National Construction Chanthavong Xenamatmonti.

Politics Lao National Assembly delegation visits Da Nang A delegation of the Lao National Assembly’s Economic, Technology and Environment Committee had a working session with the Party Committee of the central city of Da Nang on December 10.