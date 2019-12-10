NA leader visits Vietnamese embassy, TH Group’s project in Russia
National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia and the hi-tech dairy farm of TH Group in Volokolamsk district of Moscow Oblast on December 10, part of her official visit to Russia.
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan speaks at an event while visiting TH Group's dairy farm in Volokolamsk district of Moscow Oblast, Russia, on December 10 (Photo: VNA)
Talking to the Vietnamese Embassy’s staff, the top legislator said Russia is a focus in the Party and State’s foreign policy.
She stressed that amid the complex international and regional situation and an increase in citizen protection cases, the embassy should be more active and step up measures to support Vietnamese expatriates.
Talking to the Vietnamese parliamentary delegation when they visited the dairy farm of TH Group in Volokolamsk district, Deputy Chairman of the Moscow Region Government Khromov Vadim Valerianovich said Vietnam and Russia boast a traditional friendship and they should keep strengthening this relationship.
He said TH Group’s project has received support from the two countries’ top leaders, voicing his delight that the project will have put into use about 70ha of land in Moscow Oblast by April 2020 and had 6,000 cows by August the same year.
He affirmed local authorities will do everything they can to join the Vietnamese partner in implementing the project on schedule, expressing his belief that it will help bolster the two countries’ cooperation.
A TH Group representative said the business is carrying out a dairy farming and processing complex and some food projects with the total capital of 2.7 billion USD in Moscow Oblast, Kaluga Oblast, the Republic of Bashkortostan and the Primorye region.
In Moscow Oblast, the group plans to build three clusters of farms with a material area covering over 30,000ha of land. The first cluster in Volokolamsk district became operational in January 2018. Work on the second cluster in Shatursky district is scheduled to begin next year.
Chairwoman Ngan highly valued TH Group’s efforts to develop its dairy farming and processing project in Russia, congratulating the firm on its initial achievements.
She said the NA and the Government will direct relevant agencies to deal with difficulties facing the group during project implementation. She also expressed her hope that this project will be successful and become a highlight of Vietnam-Russia cooperation./.