NA deputy Nguyen Hong Van of Phu Yen province speaks at the plenary debate on May 27 (Photo: VNA)

– The implementation of policies and legal regulations on the planning, management and use of land in urban areas over the past few years was the focus of the National Assembly (NA) during the sixth working day of its ongoing seventh session on May 27.The plenary debate was coordinated by NA Vice Chairman Phung Quoc Hien.Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Economic Affairs Vu Hong Thanh delivered an inspection report on the implementation of policies and legal regulations on the issue from July 2014, when the 2013 Land Law took effect, through to 2018.After that, legislators discussed the issue. Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha, and Minister of Construction Pham Hong Ha also gave opinions in response to several matters pointed out by NA deputies.On May 28, the parliament is set to scrutinise the draft revised Law on Public Investment, the draft law on military reserve force, and the draft law on the entry and exit of Vietnamese citizens. –VNA