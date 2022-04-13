Videos National Press Festival opens in Hanoi The National Press Festival opened at the Hanoi Museum on April 13, displaying outstanding publications in early 2022.

Society Government leader praises self-sacrificing men for saving lives Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has signed a decision regarding granting the Prime Minister’s certificate of merit to Nguyen Duc Chinh, residing in Nam Dinh province’s Hai Hau district, for saving a girl from drowning in Ninh Co River.

Society Kindergarten students in Hanoi return to school Around 600,000 preschool students in all 30 urban and outlying districts and townships of Hanoi returned to school on April 13 after a year of online instruction due to the COVID-19 pandemic.