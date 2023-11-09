National Assembly's resolution on Long Thanh International Airport project under scrutiny
Legislators touched upon adjustments to some contents of a National Assembly (NA) resolution regarding the Long Thanh International Airport project, at a plenary session of the 15th legislature’s 6th sitting in Hanoi on November 9.
At the National Assembly's session. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Legislators touched upon adjustments to some contents of a National Assembly (NA) resolution regarding the Long Thanh International Airport project, at a plenary session of the 15th legislature’s 6th sitting in Hanoi on November 9.
Resolution No. 53/2017/QH14 on the feasibility study report on the project on land recovery, compensation, assistance, and resettlement for the construction of Long Thanh International Airport was adopted on November 24, 2017.
The Government proposed reducing the total investment for the project from 22.93 trillion VND (940.71 million VND) to 19.2 trillion VND, and the area of land recovered from some 5,399 hectares to 5,317 hectares.
The project implementation period should last until the end of 2024, and the disbursement of 966.74 billion VND in the medium-term public investment plan for 2016 – 2020, and 1.54 trillion VND in the medium-term public investment plan for 2021 – 2025 should be extended to December 31, 2024, according to the proposal.
Deputies also looked into a draft resolution on piloting a number of specific mechanisms and policies for investment in the construction of road traffic works.
In the afternoon, they they will vote to approve a resolution on socio-economic development plan for 2024.
After listening to the proposal and verification report on the draft Law on the Organisation of People's Courts (amended), they will discuss in group the legal document./.