Politics Deputy PM Tran Hong Ha receive US Prof. David Rogers Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on November 8 received visiting Professor David Rogers of the US-based Columbia Business School (USA), who is known for his pioneering model of customer networks and his work on digital transformation.

Politics NA Chairman thanks Belgian Chamber of Representatives for resolution supporting AO victims National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has sent a thank-you letter to President of the Belgian Chamber of Representatives Eliane Tillieux as the chamber on October 5 passed a resolution in support of the Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin victims in Vietnam, with absolute approval votes.

Politics Japan’s Osaka prefecture commits to closer ties with Vietnamese localities Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 8 for a delegation of the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance of Osaka prefecture led by its Chairman Wada Kenji, who is on a visit to Vietnam from November 7-11.

Politics NA concludes question-and-answer session The question & answer session of the 15th National Assembly’s 6th sitting wrapped up in Hanoi on November 8 after two and a half days.