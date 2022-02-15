Politics Vietnam working seriously to realise commitments at COP26: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 14 received Alok Kumar Sharma, British Cabinet Minister and President for the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), who is on a working visit to Vietnam to promote the implementation of the conference’s outcomes.

Politics Congratulatory letter to German President over re-election President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 14 sent a letter of congratulations to Frank-Walter Steinmeier over his election for a second term as the President of Germany.

Politics Congratulations to newly-elected Tanzanian NA Speaker Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue has sent a letter of congratulations to Tulia Ackson on her election as Speaker of the Tanzanian NA earlier this month.

Politics Land law and policies should ensure harmonious interests of State, people, businesses: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 14 chaired the fourth meeting of the national steering committee for reviewing the implementation of Resolution No.19-NQ/TW issued by the 11th Party Central Committee on reforming land laws and policies.