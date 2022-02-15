NA Standing Committee looks into copyright of national flag, emblem, anthem
The Standing Committee of the 15th National Assembly (NA) scrutinised the latest version of a draft law revising and supplementing some articles of the Law on Intellectual Property (IP) during its 8th session in Hanoi on February 15.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Standing Committee of the 15th National Assembly (NA) scrutinised the latest version of a draft law revising and supplementing some articles of the Law on Intellectual Property (IP) during its 8th session in Hanoi on February 15.
Chairman of the NA Committee for Legal Affairs Hoang Thanh Tung reported on the adjustment of the draft based on feedback. He said the new version amended and supplemented 102 articles of the Law on IP, up 11 articles as compared with the version presented at the second meeting.
In his remarks, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue asked relevant agencies to continue perfecting the report after the working session, and suggested them consult full-time legislators, the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Vietnam Fatherland Front as the matter is related to many people and businesses.
A proposal by the Ministry of Science and Technology – the compiling agency - on supplementing Article 24a on the copyright and other relevant rights related to the national flag, national emblem and national anthem received great attention.
Tung said strict regulations on the promotion and use of the national flag, national emblem and national anthem are necessary to ensure the sanctity of those national symbols in social life, as well as people’s rights towards the national anthem.
However, the Standing Committee found that the compiling agency has failed to provide sufficient grounds and information to decide the supplementation of Article 24a, he noted.
Tung stressed that the national flag, national emblem and national anthem are both intellectual properties and sacred symbols of the nation. Therefore, the adjustment in this law only would fail to cover the use of the national flag, national emblem and national anthem in a comprehensive, inclusive and complete manner.
He cited the case in a number of countries where there is a law dedicated to the national flag, national emblem and national anthem, adding that more work should be done to consolidate legal regulations on the issue, and that there should be a separate legal document on the amendment.
NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh said the Standing Committee assigns the Ministry of Science and Technology to report to the Government for an official written proposal on the matter.
Meanwhile, the NA Committee for Legal Affairs that is in charge of assessment of the draft law, and other relevant agencies will conduct further study on the issue and report to the Standing Committee before officially presenting the issue to the legislature./.