Politics President hands over appointment decision to Judge of Supreme People’s Court President Vo Van Thuong on July 14 handed over a decision on the appointment of Nguyen Hong Nam, Senior Judge and Deputy Chief Justice of the High-level People's Court in Hanoi as Judge of the Supreme People’s Court.

Politics Vietnamese leaders congratulate France on National Day Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong on July 14 sent a message of congratulations to French President Emmanuel Macron on the 234th anniversary of the European country’s National Day (July 14, 1789 - 2023).

Politics Lao leaders praise cooperation between Nghe An, Lao localities Lao National Assembly President Xaysomphone Phomvihane and Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone have applauded the close cooperation between Vietnam's central province of Nghe An and seven Lao provinces.