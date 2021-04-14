Politics NA Chairman examines election preparations in Quang Ninh National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on April 14 examined preparations for the elections of deputies to the 15th legislature and members of all-level People’s Councils for 2021-2026 in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh.

Politics Training course for UN staff officer opens The Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations (Ministry of Defense) opened a training course for the United Nations staff officers under the support of the US Global Peace Operations Initiative (GPOI) in Hanoi on April 14.

Politics NA leader requests democracy, equality, transparency in election The organisation of the upcoming elections must accord with law, bring into play democracy, and ensure equality, subjectivity, and transparency, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue told the Standing Board of the Party Committee and the Election Council of northern Hai Phong city on April 13.