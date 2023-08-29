NA Vice Chairman meets with former revolutionary prisoners of Quang Ngai
National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairman Tran Quang Phuong hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 28 for a delegation from the association of patriotic revolutionaries captured and prisoned by the enemies during the war in the central province of Quang Ngai on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).
An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairman Tran Quang Phuong hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 28 for a delegation from the association of patriotic revolutionaries captured and prisoned by the enemies during the war in the central province of Quang Ngai on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).
Phuong underlined that the Party and State always highly value the great scarifice by generations of revolutionaries, dozens of thousands of whom were prisoned by the enemies.
Even in the tough conditions in the “hell on earth,” the revolutionaries still maintained their patriotism and revolutionary spirit as well as the determination to liberate the nation, he underlined.
NA Vice Chairman Phuong affirmed that the former revolutionary prisoners are examples for younger generations.
He noted that many support policies for them have been issued and implemented. So far, 9.2 million people who rendered services to the nation have enjoyed support policies.
National Assembly Vice Chairman Tran Quang Phuong addresses the meeting (Photo: VNA)In order to complete the policies and regulations for revolution contributors, the NA Standing Committee has issued an ordinance regarding allowances to revolution contributors with many new features to match the country’s development.
The NA will also strengthen supervision over the implementation of policies, regulations and mechanisms to assist people who rendered services to the nation, ensuring that they are realized in a systematic, consistent, timely, effective and transparent manner, he said.
The association of Quang Ngai former revolutionary prisoners was set up in 2006, gathering war prisoners across the province. It has focused on coordinating with relevant agencies to ensure the implementation of support policies for former revolutionary prisoners, caring for the needy and encouraging them to develop production and escape from poverty./.