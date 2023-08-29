Society Preparations for 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians nearly complete National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue chaired a working session in Hanoi on August 28 on preparations for the ninth Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, slated for September 14-18 in the capital city.

Society Vietnamese people in Macau celebrate National Day The Overseas Vietnamese Association in Macau, China held a ceremony on August 27 celebrating the 78th anniversary of August Revolution (August 19) and the National Day (September 2).

Society Tan Son Nhat Int'l Airport to see huge load on National Day holiday Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City has prepared its operation plans to serve passengers, which is expected to sharply increase during the National Day holiday from September 1-4.