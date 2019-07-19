Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Nam Dinh (VNA) – Police of the northern Nam Dinh province has discovered nearly 13,000 drug trafficking cases and arrested over 14,600 relevant criminals over the past decade.



During a local conference on July 19 to review drug crime investigation from 2009-2019, they said up to 91.9kg of heroin, 108.8kg of meth, 52,000 meth pills, 2.2kg of ketamin, 2.4kg of marijuana, 2kg of opium, and 11 billion VND (478,000 USD) were confiscated during the period.



Speaking at the event, Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council of the province Tran Van Chung spoke highly of the outcomes of the fight by the force, and asked them to take proper measures to reduce the number of drug addicts, thus combating the crime.



Deputy head of the drug investigation police department Tran Van Doanh asked the provincial public security force to control drug rings entering the province, and work with counterparts from nearby provinces and relevant agencies in the effort.



On the occasion, the Hai Hau district’s public security force was awarded with the government’s emulation flag.-VNA



