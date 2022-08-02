Today, the family of Ly Duc Trong in Suoi Khem village, Phieng Luong commune, Moc Chau district, is celebrating the “cap sac” ritual amid fun and excitement. Since dawn, local villagers have come to Trong’s family to celebrate the rite of giving a name to his son.

The ceremony is held between agricultural seasons and recognises the maturity of Dao ethnic men.

During the “cap sac” ceremony, sorcerers use musical instruments such as drums and gongs to invite the gods to drive away any evil spirits and pray for the men’s maturity.

Everyone, from the elderly to children, are happy to take part in the event. They laugh, dance, and share joy.

The “cap sac” ritual was recognised as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2016./.

VNA