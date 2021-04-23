NA’s defence and security committee urged to improve operational efficiency
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on April 23 asked the NA’s Committee for National Defence and Security to make more contributions to improving the operational efficiency of the legislature.
At a working session with the committee in Hanoi, the top legislator said its members perform the functions of NA deputies and representatives of people’s armed forces at the same time.
The committee needs to work harder in order to improve the quality and efficiency of its operation, thus serving the implementation of the Resolutions adopted by the 14th NA and the 13th National Party Congress, he said.
It was reported that during the 14th tenure, the committee verified a total of 17 draft laws, five draft resolutions and two draft decrees of the Government, and coordinated in assessing 47 other draft laws and ordinances.
In law-making, the committee has promptly met requirements in building and perfecting the Vietnamese legal system in general and the legal system on national defence and security in particular./.
