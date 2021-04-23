National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on April 23 asked the NA’s Committee for National Defence and Security to make more contributions to improving the operational efficiency of the legislature.At a working session with the committee in Hanoi, the top legislator said its members perform the functions of NA deputies and representatives of people’s armed forces at the same time.The committee needs to work harder in order to improve the quality and efficiency of its operation, thus serving the implementation of the Resolutions adopted by the 14th NA and the 13th National Party Congress, he said.