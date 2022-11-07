NA’s fourth session: Four draft laws, resolutions on the table on Nov. 7
The 15th National Assembly is scheduled to scrutinise four draft laws and resolutions during its fourth session on November 7.
Accordingly, the legislature will hear a proposal and a verification one on the draft Law on Bidding (revised), and a draft resolution piloting several specific mechanisms and policies for the development of Buon Ma Thuot city in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak.
Another draft resolution on the pilot of the auction of car registration plates will also be put on the table at the hall.
Legislators are expected to discuss in groups the draft Law on Prices (amended), and the draft Law on Bidding (revised), as well as the implementation of the Law on Immigration related to the ‘place of birth’ information on the passport./.