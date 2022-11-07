Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 7 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Associations holds Vietnam-Cambodia gathering for friendship, cooperation The Vietnam-Cambodia and Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Associations convened the 5th gathering for friendship and cooperation between the two peoples in the southeastern province of Binh Phuoc on November 6.

Politics Prime Minister’s upcoming visit makes headlines in Cambodia Cambodia's media have described the upcoming visit to Cambodia by Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, from November 8-9, as a highlight of the friendship between the two countries.

Politics Vietnam, China conduct second joint sea patrol in 2022 The Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG) and the China Coast Guard (CCG) successfully conducted their second joint patrol in 2022 in the waters adjacent to the demarcation line in the Gulf of Tonkin from November 3-5.