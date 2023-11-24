Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on November 24 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan busy with bilateral activities in Norway Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan had a meeting with Crown Prince of Norway Haakon Magnus in Oslo on November 23 (local time) as part of her ongoing visit to the northern European country.

Politics Vietnam looks for UPU’s experience, technical support in postal development Vietnam seeks experiences and technical support from the Universal Postal Union (UPU) to modernise and improve the competiveness of its postal sector—a crucial and essential infrastructure of the country, said Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang at his meeting with UPU Director General Masahiko Metoki in Hanoi on November 24.

Politics Vietnam's frigate begins friendly visit to Hong Kong Frigate 016-Quang Trung with a delegation of the Vietnam People’s Navy (VPN) on November 24 arrived at the Stonecutters Island port, commencing a friendship visit to Hong Kong after attending the Peace and Friendship 2023 joint exercise in China’s Guangdong province.