Politics ASEAN 2020: ARF Defence Officials’ Dialogue holds video conference The ASEAN Regional Forum Defence Officials’ Dialogue (ARF DOD) held a video conference on July 1 under the chair of Lieut. Gen Vu Chien Thang, Director of the Defence Ministry’s Foreign Relations Department, head of the ARF DOD Vietnam. Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh attended the conference.

Politics ASEAN, Australia join hands to combat COVID-19 The foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Australia joined a special video conference on COVID-19 on June 30. Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung attended the event.

Politics Logo contest marking Vietnam-Indonesia diplomatic ties launched The Embassy of Indonesia in Vietnam and the Embassy of Vietnam in Indonesia on June 30 officially launched together a logo competition to celebrate the 65th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations (December 30).

Politics NA Chairwoman welcomes new Cambodian Ambassador National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has expressed her belief that new Cambodian Ambassador to Vietnam Chay Navuth will contribute more to ties between Vietnam and Cambodia, as well as between the two legislatures.