National Assembly issues resolutions on ratification of EVFTA, EVIPA
The National Assembly has issued Resolution 102/2020/QH14 ratifying the Vietnam-EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and Resolution 103/2020/QH14 ratifying the Vietnam-EU Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).
Both agreements were signed in Hanoi on June 30, 2019. The 14th NA approved resolutions ratifying the two deals on June 8 this year during its recent ninth session.
The resolutions require the Government, the Supreme People’s Court, Supreme People’s Procuracy and relevant agencies and organisations to review legal documents related to the two agreements with a view to making amendments and supplements, annulling or issuing new ones, in order to ensure the consistency of the legal system and the effective and timely enforcement of commitments under the two agreements.
The Prime Minister is assigned to organize the implementation of the two agreements, including preparing resources to capitalize on opportunities and advantages brought about by the two agreements, taking measures to prevent and handle negative impacts arising during the implementation process, and regularly assessing the implementation to report to the National Assembly./.