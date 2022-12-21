Politics 78th anniversary of Vietnam People’s Army marked in Cambodia A delegation led by Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang offered incense at the Vietnam – Cambodia Friendship Monument in Phnom Penh on December 21 to mark the 78th anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (December 22, 1944 – December 22, 2022).

Politics Public security force urged to prevent and push back new challenges in national defence The public security force needs to continue its core and pioneering role in preventing and pushing back emerging risks and challenges in national defence, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on December 21.

Politics President to begin state visit to Indonesia from December 21 afternoon President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam will leave Hanoi on December 21 afternoon to pay a three-day state visit to Indonesia at the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

Politics Party delegation attends African National Congress’s national conference A Party delegation led by Nguyen Dinh Trung, member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of Dak Lak province, attended the 55th National Conference of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) of South Africa from December 15-21.