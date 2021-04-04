Politics Cambodian NA President congratulates new Vietnamese NA Chairman President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin has sent a letter of congratulations to newly-elected Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics Cambodian PM thanks Vietnam for support in fight against COVID-19 Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on April 2 sent a thank-you letter to Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc for Vietnam’s donation of 200,000 USD to support Cambodia’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics Top legislator holds phone talks with Lao counterpart National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue held phone talks with his Lao counterpart Saysomphone Phomvihane on April 2, just several days after Hue took office as the new NA leader.

Politics Legislators discuss State President candidancy Legislators of the 14th National Assembly (NA) on April 2 discussed a candidate list for the position of the State President in the 2021-2026 tenure as part of its ongoing 11th session in Hanoi.