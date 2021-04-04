National Assembly to finish personnel work in last working week
In the last working week from April 5-8, the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly will focus on finishing the personnel work for the State, NA and the Government.
The National Assembly will finish personnel work in the last working week. (Photo: VNA)
On April 5, the legislature will elect the State President and the Prime Minister. On subsequent working days, it will relieve the State Vice President, a number of members of the NA Standing Committee and others by vote and then elect others to the positions
Besides, it will also approve the proposals on the removal of a number of Deputy Prime Ministers, ministers and other members of the Government, and others by vote and then pass the proposals on the appointment of new ones.
The session is scheduled to come to an end in the afternoon of April 8 and to be broadcast live on radio and television./.