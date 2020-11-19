Politics Infographic 10th session of 14th NA wraps up successfully The 10th session of the 14th NA has wrapped up successfully with all tasks set for the session being completed.

Politics Spokeswoman: Vietnam attaches importance to ties with Cambodia Vietnam always attaches importance to and gives high priority to its good neighborliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive and sustainable cooperation with Cambodia, said Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang.

Politics Spokeswoman: Countries call for sustainable peace in East Sea Many countries expressed their concern over the situation in the East Sea and affirmed a need to maintain sustainable peace and long-term stability in the important waters, during the 37th ASEAN Summit and the 15th East Asia Summit (EAS), Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Politics PM to attend online G20 Summit Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will attend the G20 Summit to be held online from November 21-22, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang told a press conference in Hanoi on November 19.