National conference reviews organisation of Party congresses
Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong addresses the conference (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Politburo held a national cadres’ conference in Hanoi on November 19 to review the organisation of Party congresses at all levels for the 2020-2025 tenure.
The event looked to share experience among Party organisations nationwide, thus helping the Party Central Committee in preparation for the 13th National Party Congress.
Speaking at the event, Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong said despite the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters, climate change, drought, saltwater intrusion and flooding in the central region, Party congresses at all levels were held on schedule with absolute safety and meeting set targets, thanks to high political determination and responsibility of the entire political system, leaving deep impression on officials, Party members and the public.
Discussions on draft documents of the 13th National Party Congress have become a widespread political activity among the entire Party, people and armed forces.
Personnel work for the congresses was conducted with democracy, objectiveness and transparency in line with principles and regulations, ensuring the Party leadership. Requirements in terms of standards, structure, number and qualifications of cadres were guaranteed. The ratios of female and ethnic Party members in Party committees are higher than that in previous tenures.
Pointing out weaknesses and shortcomings, the Party leader said due to loose leadership at several Party units, some complicated issues have yet to be fully addressed. In some cases, too much attention was paid to personnel work while the building of documents was neglected. Some Party committees dared not to look at the truth, failing to point out mistakes or clarify the responsibility of individuals and collectives for shortcomings. The number of young officials in several units was low, failing to meet requirements of the Politburo’s Directive No.35.
Regarding valuable lessons drawn from the preparations and organisation of Party congresses at all levels, the Party chief called for special importance to be attached to solidarity and unity in the Party. He emphasized the responsibility to set good example of officials and Party members with high positions.
In the building of documents, he urged deep understanding of the Party’s guiding point of view and ideas, and the need to mobilise the brainpower of Party units and people from walks of life, selectively inherit lessons from previous tenures. The Party leader also laid stress on keeping up to date with the real situation and directing public opinions via various forms, especially on sensitive and complicated issues while providing full information about the outcomes of the congresses for officials, Party members and the public.
In the near future, he asked Party units and organisations to promptly perfect and issue documents, assign work to cadres in accordance with approved personnel plans and issue working regulations, action and inspection programmes of Party committees, thus bringing Party congresses’ resolutions into life.
He required that Party units and organisations should strive to fulfill political tasks for 2020 and the entire tenure, inspire and encourage patriotism and national sense of solidarity among the people for development, and actively and resolutely smash reactionary plots by hostile forces./.
