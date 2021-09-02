National Day celebrated in Spain
Vietnamese Ambassador to Spain Hoang Xuan Hai (Photo: VNA)Madrid (VNA) - The Vietnamese Embassy in Spain on September 1 organised a ceremony to mark Vietnam’s 76th National Day (September 2), drawing the participation of all embassy staff, the Vietnamese Honourary Consul in Sevilla, and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Madrid.
Addressing the event, Ambassador Hoang Xuan Hai emphasised the great significance of the National Day, and highlighted the glorious feats of Vietnam during the national building and safeguarding cause over the past 76 years, especially Vietnam's outstanding achievements in the renewal, international integration and national development process in the past 35 years which help turn Vietnam into a dynamic developing country and raise the country’s position in the international arena.
Hai also reviewed the development of Vietnam-Spain relations since they established their diplomatic ties on May 23, 1977, and set up the strategic partnership towards the future in 2009. The bilateral economic, trade and investment cooperation is developing well, with two-way trade hitting 3 billion USD in recent years.
The diplomat committed to further developing the Vietnam-Spain strategic partnership./.