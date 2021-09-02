Society Vietnam among the friendliest countries on Earth Vietnam has ranked ninth among the ten friendliest countries in the world, the World Population Review quoted a survey conducted by InterNations.

Society COVID-19 vaccine fund receives over 8.6 trillion VND The national COVID-19 vaccine fund had received a total of 8.652 trillion VND (376.1 million USD) as of 5pm on September 1, said its management board.

Society Flexible plans for the new school year depending on pandemic situation The Minister of Education and Training has sent a dispatch to leaders of provinces and cities on preparations for the new school year amid the complicated pandemic situation.

Society USAID launches projects to support disabled people in Quang Tri The US Agency for International Development (USAID) together with the People's Committee of Quang Tri province and the National Action Center for Toxic Chemicals and Environmental Treatment (NACCET) on September 1 held an online event to launch USAID-funded projects to support people with disabilities in the central province.