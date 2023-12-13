Participants at the ceremony to mark 65th anniversary of the National Day of Cuba (January 1, 1959 – 2024) in HCM City on December 12 (Photo: VNA) HCM City (VNA) - will closely collaborate with the Cuban Embassy in Vietnam and the Consulate General of Cuba in the city to effectively and practically implement bilateral cooperative programmes and projects between Vietnam and the Latin American nation, said Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai.



HCM City is always one of the localities actively engaging in numerous specific and practical collaborative activities to continuously strengthen relations with Cuba and its localities, Mai said. Ho Chi Minh City will closely collaborate with the Cuban Embassy in Vietnam and the Consulate General of Cuba in the city to effectively and practically implement bilateral cooperative programmes and projects between Vietnam and the Latin American nation, said Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai.Mai made the statement at a ceremony to mark the 65th anniversary of the National Day of Cuba (January 1, 1959 – 2024) on December 12, and the 63rd anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the two countries (December 2, 1960 - 2023) in HMC City on December 12.He highlighted the flourishing development of the bilateral relations over the past 63 years, saying that despite the geographical distance, Vietnam and Cuba share many similarities.HCM City is always one of the localities actively engaging in numerous specific and practical collaborative activities to continuously strengthen relations with Cuba and its localities, Mai said.

Mai thanked the Embassy and the Consulate General of Cuba for making efforts to promote and implement bilateral cooperation activities, contributing to further deepening mutual understanding and relationships between the two countries.



Addressing the event, Ariadne Feo Labrada, Consul General of Cuba in HCM City, emphasised that over the years, the bilateral relations have been nurtured by generations of leaders of the two countries, becoming a special and mutually supportive relationship across fields.



Labrada thanked the municipal authorities for their support for the Consulate General, saying that those have contributed to intensifying political, economic, and trade relations and solidarity between Cuba and Vietnam.



She affirmed that her office will do its best to strengthen political and economic cooperation, contributing to preserving and developing solidarity and friendship between the two nations./.

VNA