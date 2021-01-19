National history museum exhibition marks Party’s founding anniversary
Visitors at the exhibition (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - More than 200 documents, items, and photos are on display at the Vietnam National Museum of History in an exhibition to mark the 91st anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) (February 3, 1930 - 2020) and welcome the upcoming 13th National Party Congress.
Entitled “Dang Cong San Viet Nam - Tu Dai hoi den Dai hoi” (The CPV – From Congress to Congress), the exhibition is divided into three sections.
The first introduces how the CPV was founded, with “French Colonialism on Trial” - a book by President Ho Chi Minh, and the CPV’s Brief Political Platform, Brief Policy and Party Statutes approved by the party founding conference in 1930 being exhibited.
The second section, which gives visitors a glimpse into the previous 12 Party Congresses, features reports, speeches, documents, and resolutions delivered and adopted at these events, as well as draft writings from Party General Secretaries.
The third section highlights the preparatory work for the 13th National Party Congress, including all-level Party congresses and voters’ meetings.
Through the exhibition, the museum hopes to provide the public, especially young people, with a better understanding about the CPV’s history alongside Vietnam’s achievements under the CPV’s leadership, said Director Nguyen Van Doan. This will help them be better aware of their responsibility to build a prosperous, peaceful, and developed Vietnam, he added.
The exhibition will run through the end of May.
The 13th National Party Congresses is to take place from January 25 to February 2./.