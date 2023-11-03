Business Vietnam, Netherlands exchange MoU on customs cooperation Deputy Minister of Finance Vo Thanh Hung and Dutch Ambassador to Vietnam Kees van Baar on November 2 exchanged the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the implementation of the Vietnam-Netherlands agreement on cooperation and mutual administrative assistance in customs matters.

Business Kien Giang earns 1.2 billion USD from aquatic products export in 10 months The southern province of Kien Giang estimated its export value of aquatic products at around 29.5 trillion VND (1.22 billion USD) in the first 10 months of this year, or 82.75% of the yearly plan, up 5.28% from the same period last year.

Videos CABC officials view Vietnam as Canada’s important trading partner Vietnam is an important trading partner of Canada in ASEAN, and this will open up chances for stronger cooperation between the two countries to expand Canadian goods and services’ presence in Asia. The remarks have been made by officials of the Canada - ASEAN Business Council at a recent event held in Toronto, Canada.