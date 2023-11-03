National Innovation Centre, Dutch lighting giant sign MoU
Hanoi (VNA) – Dutch lighting giant Signify and Vietnam's National Innovation Centre (NIC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to facilitate their collaboration in the areas of innovation and sustainability.
The document was signed at a high-tech business forum which took place in Hanoi on November 2, with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte witnessing.
Under the MoU, the two sides will work together to increase the awareness of the potential of smart lighting to achieve carbon emission reduction targets quickly and easily through digital transformation in public lighting; cooperate in pilot projects, including enhancing energy efficiency in Vietnam using digital lighting; explore the utilisation of cloud-based server in Vietnam to encourage digital lighting innovation to enable cities to deploy digital lighting at speed and scale; and cooperate with suitable local authorities to accelerate innovation in high-tech agriculture in Vietnam.
In his remarks, NIC Director Vu Quoc Huy noted his belief that through the collaboration, the process of smart city and factory building will be accelerated, opening up new directions for Vietnamese cities and provinces to tackle challenges in urbanisation and industrialisation, and promote green economy and inclusive economy.
Phung Hoai Duong, Director of Signify Vietnam Limited, said the document will enable NIC to help businesses, urban areas, people and governments access lighting technology from Signify in industry, agriculture and daily life./.