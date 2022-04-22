Environment Innovation and reduction of food waste critical to dealing with climate change impact Innovative and business-driven solutions to reduce food waste are critical to enhancing sustainability and reducing environmental impact, said Mark Tattlesall, Deputy Ambassador of Australia to Vietnam, in a workshop on food waste on April 20.

Environment 📝 OP-ED: Vietnam saving energy for future generations Vietnam has actively participated in environmental protection activities in response to the Earth Day (April 22), and is striving to save energy, which is expected to help cut budget spending and keeping fossil fuels for future generations.

Environment EU’s experience in transition to green economy shared with Vietnam A webinar to share experience and ideas of transition to a green economy of Europe countries through the European Green Agreement (EGA) took place on April 200, gathering participants from Hanoi, Da Nang and Thua Thien – Hue.

Environment Retailers to be fined if providing single-use plastic bags to consumers from 2026 Retailers that provide single-use plastic bags to customers will be fined from 2026, said an official of the Institute of Strategy and Policy on Natural Resources and Environment (ISPONRE) at a seminar summarising the PLASTIC ALLIANCE pilot project on April 20.