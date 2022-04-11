Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has coordinated with relevant ministries, sectors and localities to build a national plan for natural disaster prevention and control to 2025.



Under Decision No. 342/QĐ-TTg issued by the Prime Minister on March 15, 2022, the plan defines major tasks in the 2021-2025 period to implement the strategy on natural disaster prevention and control by 2030, with a vision to 2050.



The overall aim is to improve capacity for natural disaster prevention and control, climate change adaptation to proactively respond to and reduce damage caused by natural disasters.



The plan concentrates on completing laws, mechanisms, and policies; disseminating laws and skills and raising public awareness; building capacity for natural disaster prevention and control; improving disaster forecasting and warning; conducting basic investigations and developing master plans and planning for natural disaster prevention and control; promoting international cooperation and the application of science and technology; and investing in infrastructure.



To effectively implement the goals set out in the plan, MARD has asked ministries, ministerial-level agencies, Government agencies, and People's Committees of provinces and central-run cities to focus on popularising the contents of the plan, especially those related to State management.



The above-mentioned agencies will be responsible for specifying tasks and projects they are assigned to do as a basis for building an appropriate implementation schedule to ensure synchronisation, consistency and efficiency.



They are called to arrange funds from the State budget, the natural disaster prevention and control funds, and other social resources; and integrate the natural disaster prevention and control into relevant projects with Circular No. 10/2021/TT-BKHDT dated December 22, 2021 by the Ministry of Planning and Investment./.

VNA