Society Ca Mau to put all administrative procedures online The Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau aims to have all of its administrative procedures handled through its electronic one-stop information system this year.

Society HCM City leader commends religious dignitaries during pre-Tet visits Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan has extended best wishes to religious dignitaries and followers in the city on the occasion of the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday, which starts this weekend (January 25).

Society Party official presents Tet gifts to wounded soldiers in Bac Ninh Politburo member Pham Minh Chinh, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Organisation Commission, on January 21 visited wounded and sick soldiers treated at Thuan Thanh nursing centre in the northern province of Bac Ninh.

Society Vietnam Airlines flies outstanding workers home for Tet The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines have flown over 1,000 outstanding workers working in the southern provinces of Binh Duong and Dong Nai, and Ho Chi Minh City back to their home town for the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.