Society Vietnamese students in RoK receive support to fight COVID-19 The Vietnamese Students' Association in the Republic of Korea (RoK) (VSAK) has swiftly taken measures to support students amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 epidemic in the country.

Society Passengers on Qatar Airways’ QR 970 flight on March 10 urged to contact medical agencies The Ho Chi Minh City Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (HCDC) has issued a notice urging passengers arriving in the city on Qatar Airways’ QR 970 on March 10 to immediately contact the nearest medical agencies for checkups and guidance on disease prevention.

Society Vietnam, Laos provinces bust cross-border drug trafficking ring The border guard force in the Central Highland province of Kon Tum have coordinated with the police of Laos’ Attapeu province to bust a major drug trafficking ring.

Society Foreign Ministry issues advice to citizens on COVID-19 threat The Consular Department under the Foreign Ministry has issued advice to Vietnamese citizens on what they should do amid latest complicated developments of the COVID-19 epidemic in many countries and territories worldwide.