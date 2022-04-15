Society Vietnam News Agency impresses visitors to National Press Festival Excellent publications and TV programmes from the Vietnam News Agency left an overarching impression on visitors to the National Press Festival, which is underway at the Hanoi Museum.

Videos Ninh Thuan receives UNESCO certificate for Nui Chua biosphere reserve Authorities in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan held a ceremony on April 14 to receive a UNESCO certificate recognising Nui Chua area as a world biosphere reserve.

Society National traffic safety month launched to make roads safer The Department of Traffic Police under the Ministry of Public Security on April 15 launched a national traffic safety month in an effort to make travel safer for all.

Society Quang Ninh strengthens security, traffic order control for SEA Games 31 Authorities of the northern province of Quang Ninh have taken a wide range of measures to ensure security, order and traffic safety in a bid to successfully host sport events of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in May.