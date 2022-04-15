National Press Festival wraps up
The National Press Festival concluded in Hanoi on April 15 after highlighting some of the most outstanding works in the sector.
At the award ceremony, part of the National Press Festival (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The National Press Festival concluded in Hanoi on April 15 after highlighting some of the most outstanding works in the sector.
Organisers presented awards for the best Tet (Lunar New Year) magazine cover photo, the best news website design, and the best TV and radio programmes.
E-newspaper VietnamPlus of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) won the B prize in the best news website design category.
Eighteen collectives that made significant contributions to the 2022 National Press Festival were also presented with certificates of merit.
The three-day festival was held by the Vietnam Journalists’ Association (VJA) and the Hanoi People’s Committee in collaboration with the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, the Ministry of Information and Communications, and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
It took place on the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of the VJA (April 21) ahead of the 97th Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21).
Standing Vice President of the VJA Nguyen Duc Loi said as the biggest festival in the press industry, the event attracted the participation of 106 press units nationwide.
The festival provided an opportunity to honour the strong development of Vietnamese journalism and creative works, and to promote exchange and cooperation between journalists and the public./.