Culture - Sports Vietnam Festival in Japan to be held in June The Vietnam Festival in Japan 2023, the largest-ever of its kind, will be held at Yoyogi Park in Tokyo on June 3 and 4, the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan told a press conference on May 15.

Culture - Sports Food Festival brings together the beauty of world cuisine The Five Continents Food Festival took place from May 11-14 in Ho Chi Minh City with the aim of promoting local and global cuisine and offered guests the opportunity to experience the culinary cultures of many different continents.