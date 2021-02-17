Sci-Tech Vietnam’s first AI Robot excites techies Tri Nhan, the first robot built in Vietnam with artificial intelligence (AI), is expected to be the future of teaching. With the ability to do maths, solve problems, and even read poems, the robot could one day become a teaching assistant.

Sci-Tech 2020 the dawn of national digital transformation: Insiders Vietnam’s information and communications sector must seize the special opportunities presented by COVID-19 to help the country take the lead in digital transformation, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung has said.

Sci-Tech Strategy issued for space science-technology development, application Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed off a strategy for the development and application of space science and technology by 2030.