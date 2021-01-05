Sci-Tech Top 10 science-technology events for 2020 announced The Club of Science and Technology Journalists within the Vietnam Journalists’ Association announced the top 10 outstanding science-technology events for 2020 in Hanoi in December.

Sci-Tech Over 5,100 cyber-attacks hit Vietnam in 2020 As many as 5,168 cyber-attacks were recorded on information systems in Vietnam in 2020, a year-on-year decline of 0.15 percent, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications’ National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC)

Sci-Tech Young scientist receives 2020 Golden Globe Award Doan Le Hoang Tan, 33, deputy director of the Centre for Innovative Materials and Architectures under the Vietnam National University-HCM City, was recently honoured as one of the 10 outstanding young scientists, making him one of the 2020 Golden Globe Award winners.

Sci-Tech Hoa Lac hi-tech park envisioned to become smart sci-tech hub: minister Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat has laid stress on the Party and Government’s policy of building Hoa Lac hi-tech park into a smart ecosystem for science-technology development, contributing to the national socio-economic development.