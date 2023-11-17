Society PM hails elderly people’s efforts in boosting economic development Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh praised the efforts by senior citizens across the country in overcoming difficulties and promoting economic production during a conference in Hanoi on November 16 to honour 273 representing elderly people with outstanding performance the field of economy nationwide.

Society STEM Festival 2023 opens in Bac Ninh province As many as 300 students from 10 secondary schools in the northern province of Bac Ninh joined the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) Festival 2023 which was organised in Tu Son city on November 15 by the provincial Department of Education and Training and Kenan Foundation Asia (Kenan).

Society Minimum wage fixing for labourers under discussion A consultation workshop on the draft dossier for the accession to the Minimum Wage Fixing Convention 1970 (Convention 13) of the International Labour Organization (ILO) was held in Ho Chi Minh City on November 15.

Society Vietnamese, Cambodian provinces step up efforts in searching, repatriating martyrs’ remains The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang and the four Cambodian provinces of Koh Kong, Preah Sihanouk, Kam Pot and Kep on November 15 agreed to continue cooperation in searching, gathering and repatriating remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in Cambodia during the wartime.