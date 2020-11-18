Environment Vinh Phuc works to increase forest growing area The northern province of Vinh Phuc is exerting efforts in growing more forests while preserving protective ones.

Environment Disasters may cost Vietnam 1.5 pct of GDP annually Natural disasters could shave 1.5 percent off annual GDP or even more if no appropriate measures are taken in response to climate change, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Environment Automatic rain gauging stations contribute to disaster prevention Automatic rain gauging stations have been effective in forecasting and responding to weather events in central provinces for the last five years, according to a project review.

Environment Storm Vamco wreaks havoc in central localities Storm Vamco, the 13th storm to enter the East Sea this year, caused 18 people in the central region to suffer from injury as of 5pm on November 15, according to the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.