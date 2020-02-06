nCoV forces match venue change for two Vietnamese clubs at AFC Cup
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has just changed match venues of two Vietnamese clubs at the upcoming 2020 AFC Cup in the face of the acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (nCoV).
Ho Chi Minh City and Than Quang Ninh will play away matches in their first leg instead of being hosts as planned.
Accordingly, the first leg of the match between HCM City FC and Yangon United will take place at Thuwunna stadium in Myanmar’s Yangon city on February 11, while the return leg is scheduled to be held at the HCM City-based Thong Nhat stadium on April 29.
Meanwhile, Than Quang Ninh FC will play the Philippines’ Ceres Negros at Rizal Memorial stadium on February 25 and in its home turf Cam Pha stadium in the second leg on May 13.
National and international sporting events scheduled in Vietnam this February will be suspended in a bid to prevent the nCoV spread, the Vietnam Sports Administration said in a recent dispatch.
The organisation of those events afterwards will depend on the situation, it added./.