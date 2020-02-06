Culture - Sports Sporting events in February halted due to coronavirus threat National and international sporting events scheduled in Vietnam this February will be suspended in a bid to prevent the spread of the new strain of coronavirus (nCoV), according to the Vietnam Sports Administration (VSA).

Culture - Sports Vietnam has additional 11 national intangible cultural heritages Vietnam has added 11 more cultural icons to the list of national intangible cultural heritage, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Society Coronavirus-hit localities told to stop all festivals Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien has requested the localities that have declared outbreaks of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) to halt all festivals, including those currently underway, to fight the spread of the acute respiratory disease caused by this virus.