Aircraft of Vietjet Air (Illustrative photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Nearly 180 Vietnamese citizens were flown home from Brunei on July 29 by budget carrier Vietjet Air.

The flight was arranged by Vietnamese authorities, the Embassy of Vietnam in Brunei, Lilama Corporation, Vietjet Air and Brunei’s competent agencies.

The passengers included workers of Lilama whose contracts expired, stranded tourists and those in extremely disadvantaged circumstances.

The Vietnamese Embassy sent its staff members to help the citizens with boarding procedures at the airport.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, disease prevention measures were carried out during the flight. The flight crew and all passengers were also given heath examinations upon landing at Can Tho International Airport and then sent to a quarantine establishment in line with regulations.

Under the Prime Minister’s direction, domestic authorities and Vietnam’s overseas representative agencies are making plans to fly more Vietnamese citizens home, depending on the citizens’ need and the country’s quarantine capacity./.