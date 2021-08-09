Nearly 3.5 million Vietnamese gain digital COVID-19 vaccination certificates
A yellow certificate for a person already getting one shot of COVID-19 vaccine (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Nearly 3.5 million Vietnamese people gained digital COVID-19 vaccination certificates as of August 5, statistics show.
The national platform for COVID-19 vaccination management is developed by the Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) as assigned by the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Information and Communications, and the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
It consists of an e-health record application, a COVID-19 vaccination information portal, a national vaccination support system, and a medical command centre.
The platform, which has been deployed in 62 of the 63 provinces and cities nationwide, is capable of updating information on about 5 million shots per day.
After getting inoculated at the vaccination sites applying the platform, people will need only less than five seconds to confirm information via QR codes and can check their vaccination certificates on the e-health record app or the COVID-19 vaccination information portal.
Those gaining one shot of vaccine will have a yellow certificate while the ones with the full two shots will be given a green certificate.
The Viettel Business Solutions Corporation, an affiliate of the Viettel group, said the digitalisation of vaccination management facilitates the enforcement of social distancing measures and vaccination procedures. It also makes it more convenient for people to access COVID-19 vaccine.
The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign aims to administer 150 million shots of vaccine to about 75 million people in the last half of 2021 and early 2022./.