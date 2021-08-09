Health Vietnam records additional 9,690 COVID-19 cases on August 8 Vietnam logged an additional 4,949 new COVID-19 infections, including 4,947 domestic and two imported cases, in the past 12 and a half hours to 6:30pm on August 8, the Ministry of Health reported.

Health Deputy PM urges Kien Giang to speed up COVID-19 screening, testing Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has asked authorities of the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang to step up COVID-19 screening and testing in the community, especially in high-risk places such as markets, bus stations, and airports.

Health VPBank hands over more than 1,000 ventilators to pandemic-hit southern region Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commmercial Bank (VPBank) handed over more than 1,000 ventilators to 19 cities and provinces in the southern region as the fourth wave of COVID-19 infections has caused a severe shortage.

Health Ho Chi Minh City’s private hospitals join hands to treat COVID-19 patients Ho Chi Minh City leaders have called upon private hospitals to help with the treatment of COVID-19 patients as the city battles a surge in infections driven by the highly contagious Delta variant. The appeal has received a warm response from private hospital around the city.