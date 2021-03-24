Nearly 38,000 people vaccinated against COVID-19
As of 16:00 on March 23, Vietnam had administered the COVID-19 vaccine to 37,911 people who are frontline medical workers, and members of community-based anti-COVID-19 groups and steering committees for COVID-19 prevention and control.
Nearly 38,000 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19. (Photo: VNA)
As many as 1,829 people got the vaccine shots on the day, according to the National Expanded Programme on Immunisation.
Since the launch of the inoculation campaign on March 8, the vaccination has been carried out in 16 cities and provinces nationwide.
The northern province of Quang Ninh and the southern provinces of Tay Ninh and Dong Thap are scheduled to roll out the injection this week.
From March 24-28, the Ministry of Health will send working groups to Quang Ninh, Hai Duong, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Tay Ninh to supervise pandemic prevention and control, and the vaccination work there.
Deputy Health Minister Do Xuan Tuyen will lead a delegation to Quang Ninh and Hai Duong provinces on March 24.
The ministry has also tightened the implementation of regulations on immigration, medical quarantine and COVID-19 prevention and control in order to prevent the pandemic spread among the community.
It reported that Vietnam detected no cases of COVID-19 over the past 12 hours to 6am on March 24. The country has gone through six consecutive days without domestically-transmitted cases.
The national count stands at 2,576, including 1,601 domestic infections.
A total of 37,754 people who came into close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit areas are under health monitoring nationwide.
The number of recoveries is now 2,246, whilst the deaths remain at 35.
Among the active patients, 42 have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 29 twice and 66 thrice./.
