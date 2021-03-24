Health One imported COVID-19 case reported on March 23 Vietnam logged one imported case of COVID-19 in the past 12 hours to 6pm of March 23, bringing the national tally to 2,576, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Infographic Looking back Vietnam’s year-long fight against Covid-19 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc issued Dispatch No.121/CD-TTg on prevention and control of the acute respiratory disease caused by novel coronavirus on January 23, 2020, marking the start of Vietnam's year-long fight against Covid-19.

Health Fifteen more volunteers injected with COVIVAC candidate vaccine Fifteen more volunteers have been inoculated with Vietnam’s second homegrown candidate vaccine COVIVAC on March 23 as part of its ongoing human trials.