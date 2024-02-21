Nearly 42 million USD raised to bring warm Tet to disadvantaged people
The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS) said that its “Tet Nhan Ai” (Humane Tet) campaign raised over 1.03 trillion VND (nearly 42 million USD) to support 1.52 million disadvantaged people across the nation on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival 2024.
The VRCS Central Committee allocated as much as 13.32 billion VND in cash and 1.98 billion VND worth of essential items to the needy in 34 cities and provinces.
Besides the gifts, there were Tet fairs held as part of the campaign.
President of the VRCS Central Committee Bui Thi Hoa said thanks to the effective communications work, the event received enthusiastic response from the society, adding it was rolled out with an array of practical activities./.