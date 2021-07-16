Nearly 480 wild animals rescued in H1
A total of 477 wild animals were rescued from violators or voluntarily handed over by people in the first half of 2021, the Education for Nature Vietnam (ENV) reported on July 16.
Six otters rescued (Photo: ENV)
In the period, 1,645 wildlife-related violations were detected, of which 1,111 cases were reported via the wildlife protection hotline 1800-1522.
Among the wild animals successfully rescued, 57 percent are endangered and rare turtle species.
Authorities in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong has approved financial fines worth over 1 billion VND (43,584 USD) imposed on two people for their engagement in illegal wildlife trade and captivity.
Accordingly, Nguyen Thi Hue, 49, was fined 725 million VND for buying six bengal monitors (Varanus bengalensis) and keeping them in captivity.
Meanwhile, 285 million VND were imposed on Pham Thi Truong, 34, for purchasing two bengal monitors, one of them was dead./.