Binh Thuan (VNA) – Vietnam FesTrival Binh Thuan 2024, a triathlon competition, was held in in the central province of Binh Thuan on March 24, drawing nearly 500 athletes from 19 countries.



The event was jointly organised by the provincial Department of Culture and Sports, the Stop And Sports JSC and the Vietnam Triathlon Club.



Athletes competed in two categories with the first one featuring a 1.9km swim, a 90km cycling race and a 21.1km run and the second a 950m swim, a 45km cycling race and a 10.55km run.

Following the success of the inaugural season, the tournament received extensive positive feedback from athletes and experts. This year, the organisers aim to deliver another professional tournament while also providing a festival-like atmosphere for athletes to meet, interact, and share their passion for the sport.



This large-scale sports contest is part of activities held to commemorate the 49th anniversary of Binh Thuan Liberation Day (April 19, 1975 - April 19, 2024).



The tournament aims to showcase the scenic beauty of Binh Thuan to both local and international audiences, thereby supporting the province's goal of becoming a national marine sports centre./.