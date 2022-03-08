At a job transaction floor in HCM City (Photo: VNA) HCM City (VNA) – Nearly 55,000 people in Ho Chi Minh City have found jobs in the first two months this year, including 28,000 in February, according to the municipal Invalids and Social Affairs. Nearly 55,000 people in Ho Chi Minh City have found jobs in the first two months this year, including 28,000 in February, according to the municipal Department of Labour

In February alone, more than 12,000 new jobs were created, mainly in catering services, retail, wholesale, food and other sectors, raising the number of new jobs created since the beginning of this year to around 25,000, equal to 17.85 percent of its yearly plans, which aim to create 140,000 new jobs this year.

The department also plans to provide vocational training for 371,000 labourers in 2022.



Director Le Minh Tan said his department will focus on ensuring social welfare for vulnerable groups and those affected by COVID-19 like poor and near-poor households, the elderly and children orphaned by the pandemic.



The department has provided consultations to the municipal People’s Committee on programmes on vocational training and job generation, boosting links between labourers and businesses, and organising employment transactions.



It has also assisted workers in returning to work through social welfare policies such as providing low-cost social housing, persuading house owners to reduce rents, and building more accommodations for workers in industrial zones, according to the official./.