Sci-Tech Vietnam E-Pavilion on e-commerce platforms debuts The Vietnam E-Pavilion on e-commerce platforms was rolled out by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s E-Commerce and Digital Economy Department in Ho Chi Minh City on December 2.

ASEAN ASEAN Conference for Young Scientists 2019 opens in Hanoi The ASEAN Conference for Young Scientists (ACYS) 2019 opened in Hanoi on December 2 with the participation of 140 delegates.

Sci-Tech Minister urged mastering technologies to better cybersecurity It is time for Vietnam to master technologies to make sure local businesses, organisations and people are protected from cyber-attacks, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said on November 29.