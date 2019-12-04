Nearly 700 students to compete at Informatics, programming contests
The 28th Vietnam Informatics Olympiad, the international programming contest (Procon) and the 2019 International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) Asia Da Nang Regional programming contest kicked off in the central city of Da Nang on December 4.
The informatics and programming contests open in Da Nang city on December 4 (Photo: VNA)
Da Nang (VNA) – The 28th Vietnam Informatics Olympiad, the international programming contest (Procon) and the 2019 International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) Asia Da Nang Regional programming contest kicked off in the central city of Da Nang on December 4.
About 700 students and 150 mentors have registered to take part in the events, hosted by the University of Science and Technology - University of Da Nang.
Rector of the University of Science and Technology Doan Quang Vinh said this is the second time it has been host of the Vietnam Informatics Olympiad and the ICPC Asia, the largest contests in information and technology in Vietnam.
As many as 112 teams will take part in the ICPC Asia, with 95 Vietnamese teams and 17 others from prestigious universities of Japan, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, China, Indonesia and Myanmar.
The Da Nang regional programming contest serves as a qualifier for the ICPC Finals slated for 2020 in Russia.
The contests will be held until December 7./.