Nearly 90,000 observers accredited for Cambodia’s upcoming election
Election campaign of Cambodian People's Party (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) - The National Election Committee (NEC) of Cambodia has so far accredited more than 89,645 domestic and international observers for the seventh National Assembly general election, slated for July 23.
They include 89,562 domestic observers from 134 organisations and associations, and the remaining from 13 countries, NEC Spokesperson Som Sorida said on July 17.
Eighteen parties joining the political race are running their campaigns peacefully, and no major incidents related to the campaign have been reported, he added.
On July 16, Prime Minister Hun Sen reiterated his appeal for all eligible voters to cast their ballots on July 23.
Across the 25 capital and provinces of Cambodia, 23,789 polling stations have been allocated for the election. More than 9.7 million voters are expected to cast their ballots to elect 125 members of the seventh National Assembly./.