Netherlands supports Mekong Delta’s sustainable development
A business forum was held in Can Tho city on April 8, offering chances for Vietnamese and Dutch firms to meet and share innovation solutions and the Netherlands’ experience in water, agriculture and logistics for sustainable development of the Mekong Delta.
A corner of Can Tho city (Photo: VNA)Can Tho (VNA) -
Delegates from the Netherlands assessed current challenges and difficulties facing the Delta region such as saline intrusion, sea level rise and groundwater depletion. They discussed measures to improve productivity and quality of the region’s agriculture and capitalise on its ressources, calling for the engagement of the Government and community at home and abroad.
This requires holistic approach and inter-sectoral support for sustainable and high-value agricultural production, Dutch Ambassador to Vietnam Elsbeth Akkerman said.
Stakeholders need to develop points of sale for farm produce processing, improve road and waterway transport and logistics. At the same time, due attention must be paid to environmental protection and water management, she added.
The Netherlands has to date channelled about 50 million USD into projects and initiatives in the Mekong Delta.
In Vinh Long province, the Dutch government provided 19.5 million USD in non-refundable aid for a project totalling 202.2 million USD which aims to support the province’s climate change adaptation.
Through ongoing projects in Mekong Delta localities, Dutch experts and scientists have devised measures supporting local people in climate change adaptation, sustainable agricultural development and water management, among others.
The Netherlands is hoped to provide the Mekong Delta with solutions to tackle challenges in infrastructure as well as climate change, along with measures for agricultural development, while the Delta region will promote the application of scientific and technological advances from the Dutch side to uphold its advantages and potential in the coming time, heard the event.
The Mekong Delta is one of the five deltas most vulnerable to climate change in the world. With an area of 3.96 million hectares and a population of 18 million, it contributes 50 percent of Vietnam’s total food output. The region provides 90 percent of the country’s export rice, 70 percent of fruit and 65 percent of aquatic products./.