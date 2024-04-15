The Hai Phong Young Entrepreneurs Association and the RoK’s Cheongju City Business Association sign a memorandum of understanding on cooperation at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Hai Phong (VNA) – An investment promotion event was held in the northern port city of Hai Phong on April 15, aiming to connect Vietnamese and Korean enterprises in the field of innovation and start-up.



The event was jointly organised by the municipal Department of Science and Technology, authorities of Cheongju city in Chungbuk province of the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Chungbuk Technopark.



In her remarks, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Science and Technology Pham Thi Sen Quynh said since 2017, the department has proposed the municipal People's Committee issue policies to supporting the development of Hai Phong's innovative startup ecosystem, thus helping to attract domestic and foreign investors to invest in start-up businesses.



A network of investors has been formed for start-up and innovation projects, connecting businesses with customers who will buy and order their products, services, and technological solutions, she added.



According to Quynh, the department signed a cooperative agreement with the Chungbuk Technopark in September last year. Accordingly, relevant units organised a conference to connect investment in innovative businesses in Vietnam and the RoK. She held that the conference offered an opportunity for investment funds to connect with startups from the two countries to explore investment agreements, helping to develop the markets of both sides.



Lee Beom-seog, Mayor of Cheongju city, lauded Hai Phong's potential in developing a global innovation and startup ecosystem, elaborating that this cooperation will help the parties adapt quickly to rapid changes in the world amidst a fiercely competitive science and technology environment.



At the event, representatives of Korean enterprises introduced some outstanding technologies such as semiconductor and cosmetics to businesses of Hai Phong and Vietnam.



Dao Vu Thai, Deputy Director of AIM Tech Company, said the event was a chance for domestic businesses in the field of innovation and startup to explore cooperative opportunities with major partners.



On this occasion, the Hai Phong Young Entrepreneurs Association and the RoK’s Cheongju City Business Association signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation./.