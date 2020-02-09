Business Hau Giang focuses on sustainable agriculture development The Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang will develop its agriculture towards improving added value and sustainable development, according to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Massive investment in wind power plants could overload grid: experts The rush to invest in wind energy to take advantage of the Government's pricing incentives could lead to overloading of the national grid in a repeat of the solar scenario, experts warn.

Business Online threats decline in 4th quarter in Vietnam The number of internet-borne cyberthreats in Vietnam in the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased more than 50 percent compared to the same period in 2018, according to Kaspersky Security Bulletin Q4 2019.

Business Japanese firms keen on Vietnam About 64 percent of Japanese enterprises plan to continue expansion of their business in Vietnam due to its favourable investment environment.